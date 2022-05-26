ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

White Station parents on edge, recalling Texas shooting after gun found on campus

By Alex Coleman
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192vjn_0frcUpJQ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Following Tuesday’s deadly Texas school shooting , parents nationwide are on edge. So when a gun was found at a Memphis high school and the school was placed on lockdown, it only raised the anxiety of many parents.

Gun found at White Station High, school on lockdown

If you are a parent with a school-age child, chances are the past few days have you more stressed out than normal. Anxiety over school shootings has become a common fear for Memphis parents such as Mike Arnold and others across the country.

“So, immediately, I rushed here. I called my wife and contacted her just trying to get information about what’s happening,” Arnold said.

Arnold, like other parents, rushed to White Station High School Thursday after learning a gun was found on campus.

Arnold’s son is a freshman. He was praying all the students would be okay.

‘I’m just still scared’: Uvalde 3rd-grader describes surviving massacre

“My family, we are Christians. We are believers. At the same time, yes, there is fear, there is concern. There’s a sense of wondering what’s next,” he said.

The Texas school shooting leaves parents wondering if their children will be safe at school.

“You think about Buffalo, you think about what happened in Texas, and you pray it doesn’t happen here in Memphis,” Arnold said.

The new reality is many parents say they’re now talking with their children about the possibility of school violence and learning more about school safety policies. But some want more action from lawmakers.

How to discuss life-altering situations, like the Texas school shooting, with your children

“We need the government to understand that and not just again…our thoughts and prayers. We’ve had plenty of thoughts and prayers and we appreciate that. We need policy. We need action,” Arnold said.

The quick action of school security led to one student being detained and no one was hurt.

Parents like Arnold are feeling a brief sense of relief during a time of high anxiety.

“Thankful, thankful to God, and thankful to staff here at white station as well. Kudos to them. We’re just thankful. We want to get our children out and have a safe summer,” he said.

The CDC developed a strategy to prevent violence in schools for parents, communities, and states. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Crash on Crump and Wellington kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead following a car crash Monday morning at the intersection of Crump and Wellington. Police said the person was taken from the scene for treatment at Regional One Hospital, but did not survive their injuries. Memphis Police said this is an active investigation. WREG will update as more information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nearly a dozen people shot over Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy holiday weekend for the Memphis Police Department as almost a dozen people became victims of gun violence over the weekend. A shooting at a Whitehaven McDonald’s was the first one reported on Saturday evening around 6 p.m. Two men were taken to the hospital after being shot. One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after North Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead after a crash in North Memphis Monday. Officers responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of North Evergreen Street and Vollintine Avenue around 6:22 p.m. Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. WREG will update when more information becomes […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman hurt in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was hurt in a shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex, police say. The shooting happened at the Country View Apartments on Ann Court. Police made it to the scene at around 6:25 p.m. Sunday evening. Memphis Police say the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TX
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Woman critical following South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in South Memphis Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the call in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue at Superlo Foods around 2:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No suspect information is known at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Call (901) […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD responds to 1 homicide, 69 aggravated assaults over weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This weekend was especially violent as police reported dozens of assaults which included several shootings. It’s an issue on the rise. It’s also a tiny word with a tremendous burden on everyone from city leaders to everyday citizens. We are talking crime, as it’s something many of you are discussing as well. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found shot at fire station in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being shot on Monday morning. Police located a man suffering from gunshot wounds at a fire station on the 2100 block of Elvis Presley around 7:30 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. No arrests have been made. This is an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

4 alleged teen gang members indicted in funeral shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people, including four teenagers, have been indicted in a shooting last year during a funeral procession, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The suspects indicted were: David Lee Jr., 23 Rico Lee Jr., 18 Jaden Rios, 16 Tavion Rogers, 17 Tremayne Scales Jr., 15 The five suspects were indicted for shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#School Shootings#Cdc#School Security#Violent Crime#White Station High School#Uvalde 3rd Grader#Christians
WREG

North Memphis shooting sends five to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at Peres Avenue and Chelsea Avenue. The shooting happened late Saturday night. The violence erupted during a huge Memorial Day weekend block party. Officers found two victims on the scene. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three steal meat from Dixie Queen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are wanted after officers say they stole meat products from Dixie Queen in the 4000 block of Third Street in Southwest Memphis. Police said video surveillance shows the man and woman stealing the meat products after the man forced the door open on Thursday. The suspects were riding […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of exposure, assaulting Red Hook employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself and assaulted a restaurant worker in Midtown Monday night. The incident happened around midnight at the Red Hook restaurant at the former Nineteenth Century Club building on Union Avenue. Police said two female restaurant employees walked to their car and were confronted […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville working to avoid mistakes from Texas shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we learn more details about the Texas school shooting, officer training is taking center stage when it comes to saving lives. Friday, Collierville Police were in active training mode to make sure people know what to do in the event of a school threat. They started early. Collierville police, firefighters and […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: May 24-30

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Hampton Inn (Food Service) […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Mom shot after man chases, shoots at son: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after officers said he fired several shots at a man before shooting the victim’s mother. Officers received an aggravated assault call in March in the 1300 block of Galther Avenue. The victim said he was in the backyard when he saw a man, who he identified as “Rambo,” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memorial Day weekend violence fuels fears of crime spike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On a weekend where we remember our fallen heroes in combat, another type of war is raging in Memphis: crime. Over the last two days, there have been fights, robberies and shootings that have left at least 10 people wounded and one person dead. A double shooting at a Whitehaven McDonald’s left […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family celebrates slain child’s birthday on Memorial Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many families got together to enjoy each other’s company with a cookout, one Memphis family got together for a somber birthday. It was to celebrate what would have been Artemis Rayford’s 13th birthday. He was playing video games when police said a stray bullet took his life on Christmas Day. Less […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘I hate them:’ Army Sergeant’s mom still grieving loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memorial Day weekend of 2015 nearly destroyed Valeria Henderson. The mother of an Army Sergeant is still grieving while his killer remains on the run. Memphis police say her son, Calvin Wilhite Jr. was shot near the FedEx Forum on May 24. “I hate them, I hate them,” Henderson said. “That was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 killed, 1 injured in Whitehaven McDonald’s shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a Whitehaven McDonald’s. The shooting happened at the McDonald’s on East Shelby Drive near Mill Branch Road. Police say officers responded to the scene at just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. According to police, two men went […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Robber poses as Dollar Tree shopper, steals cash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a Dollar Tree last week. It happened at the Dollar Tree in the 4500 block of Quince Road on May 26. Police said a man entered the store before 9 p.m. and walked around for several minutes. He waited for other customers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One hurt in Soulsville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly hurt in a shooting in Soulsville Friday. Police responded to a shooting on Gaither Street near East Trigg just before noon Friday. Memphis Police say one man went to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not provided details on a potential suspect for this shooting. Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy