ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Gov. McMaster says he plans to request investigation into Richland Two School Board, pending new law

By Mike Olson
abccolumbia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster says he plans to request an investigation into the behavior of the Richland School District Two Board. A spokesperson from the Governor’s Office says, “the districts’ leadership has resulted in hundreds of concerned parents, writing the governor who...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

City responds to claims of “earthy” tasting water

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the City of Columbia water department say they have received several complaints about an earthy taste in the drinking water in downtown. Officials say it is the result of elevated algae levels in the water and is harmless. A spokesman for the city says...
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

New industry in Clinton receives final approval from Laurens County Council

A new industry for Clinton was given the final go-ahead, but was not named, at the Tuesday meeting of the Laurens County Council. Third and final reading, along with a public hearing, for Project Dogwood was given by the council, and normally that would trigger a public identification of the company receiving tax and other local and state incentives to locate here. There are some more contracts to be finalized before that announcement is made, according to Jon Coleman, President and CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

SHERIFF: “We are losing a generation of young people”

Cultural sea change necessary to thwart gun violence. Let me begin with the bottom line: We are losing a generation of 14-to-28-year-olds to gun violence. In 2021, gun violence was the number one killer of youth in America. This is not some distant statistic, unrelated to our lives here in Richland County. Last year, our county statistics paralleled exactly this national data.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richland County, SC
Education
County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Richland County, SC
Government
WIS-TV

Columbia Police have seized 311 guns through late-May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has seized more illegally possessed guns than there have been days in 2022. The department reports through May 25, 311 guns have been seized (over a 144-day period). CPD posts the photos online as part of an ongoing awareness campaign. The description...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Baron Davis
WCBD Count on 2

Early voting starts for first time in South Carolina Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WCBD) — South Carolina begins regular early voting across the state for the first time Tuesday. Legislators passed and the governor signed into law a bill allowing anyone to cast a ballot without an excuse for the two weeks before Election Day in the same way they would by going to the polls. […]
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Richland Two School Board#Sc#Wolo#The Governor S Office
Aiken Standard

Chad Hyler on duty in Salley

Aiken County is composed of more than 1,000 square miles, and Salley's police chief, Chad Hyler, is familiar with most of the territory, aside from the Savannah River Site. The North Augusta resident was hired this year as the town's sole police officer, and covers much of the county several days each week simply by commuting to and from work. Road work is one aspect of the job, and paperwork - sometimes in substantial quantities - is another.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

CCSD guidance counselor suspended for failing to report abuse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended a Charleston County School District (CCSD) guidance counselor for failing to report alleged sexual abuse of a student. According to the State Board, Dana Grow was a guidance counselor at Moultrie Middle School in 2020 when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

General Notices - Dissolved - HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 33-44-808 of the South Carolina Limited Liability Company Act, as amended, that HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC (the "Company") has dissolved as of May 25, 2022. Persons with claims against the Company, if any, are requested to present them in writing to the Company at 211 King Street, Suite 320, Charleston, SC 29401, Attn: Thomas A. Hall, with a copy to Nexsen Pruet, LLC, 1230 Main Street, Suite 700, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Fred L. Kingsmore, Jr. Esq. within 120 days after the date of publication of this notice. Presentation of such claims, if any, must include the identity of the claimant, the claimant's mailing address and telephone number, the amount of the claim, and a reasonable description of the facts (together with a copy of any relevant documentation) from which the claim arose. A claim against the Company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within five (5) years after the date of publication of this notice. AD# 2004413.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy