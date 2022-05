If a Gem State weekend trip to a beautiful blue lake is what you're looking for, you've come to the right place!. Before we dive in, Lucky Peak Reservoir is a fantastic option for cyclists looking to ride the greenbelt from downtown Boise. Just 30 minutes from Idaho's largest city, it's a trip local cyclists and families love to frequent! Heads up to the cardio-challenged, the longer ride might leave you winded, but you can do it!

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO