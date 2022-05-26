Summer break comes early for local school district

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Schools announced its summer break was coming a half-day earlier on Thursday.

The superintendent called around 5 p.m. to alert students, parents and staff that Austintown Schools would be closed for their half-day on Friday due to a “maintenance issue.”

Because Friday was to be the last day of school in Austintown, summer break is arriving early for students.

Staff is still to report at 9 a.m. on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.