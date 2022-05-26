Summer break comes early for local school district
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Schools announced its summer break was coming a half-day earlier on Thursday.
The superintendent called around 5 p.m. to alert students, parents and staff that Austintown Schools would be closed for their half-day on Friday due to a “maintenance issue.”Local health district to hold free prostate screenings
Because Friday was to be the last day of school in Austintown, summer break is arriving early for students.
Staff is still to report at 9 a.m. on Friday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 2