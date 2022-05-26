ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hotter with higher rain chances

By Glenn Glazer
WPBF News 25
 4 days ago

Rain chances remain low for today here in South Florida, but...

www.wpbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

Chance for strong storms possible for inland South Florida Tuesday

A chance for strong storms are forecast for inland parts of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County throughout the day Tuesday. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. The risk is a continuation of strong storms that impacted Palm Beach County...
ENVIRONMENT
WPBF News 25

CDC recommends indoor masking in 3 South Florida counties

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — TheCenters for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in three South Florida counties mask up while indoors. Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties are now in the agency’s high-risk category for the spread of COVID-19. What you need to know: COVID-19 in...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Judge gives initial OK to $1B deal in Florida condo collapse

Video above is News to Go - a look at today's top headlines, forecast. A Florida judge has given initial approval to a settlement of more than $1 billion to families who lost loved ones in the collapse last year of a Florida beachfront condominium building in which 98 people died.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy