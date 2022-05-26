ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Fringe Artist Spotlight: Renee Westbrook

By Beth Accomando
KPBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego International Fringe Festival returns June 2 in Balboa Park. During the next few weeks, Midday Edition will be spotlighting a trio of artists performing at the back in-person Fringe Festival. Renee Westbrook premiered her one-woman show "Shelter" at Fringe in 2017. This year she's bringing it back, new and...

www.kpbs.org

Comments / 0

KPBS

Bikes lanes and Park Boulevard

San Diego officials are mulling whether to remove parking and a vehicular travel lane on Park Boulevard in Balboa Park to make space for protected bike lanes and bus-only lanes. The plan faces resistance from the park’s cultural institutions. Meanwhile, Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego is one of 21 new cardinals named by Pope Francis. Plus, many people hit the road this weekend as the summer travel season began and pandemic-related restrictions eased up.
SAN DIEGO, CA

