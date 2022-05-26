Newcastle reopen talks with Brighton in attempt to recruit sporting director Dan Ashworth ahead of summer transfer window... after Seagulls demanded £5m to release him from gardening leave

Dan Ashworth could arrive as Newcastle's sporting director in time for the summer transfer window after negotiations with Brighton reopened.

Sportsmail revealed last month that the Seagulls were demanding £5million to release the 51-year-old from gardening leave after he stood down as their technical director in February.

It looked as if Newcastle would be made to wait until Ashworth's notice period expired in November after talks between the clubs ground to a halt.

Dan Ashworth could arrive as Newcastle's sporting director in time for the summer window

Ashworth's impending arrival will be the first major off-field appointment of the new Saudi-backed ownership, led by Amanda Staveley (right) and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi (left)

But discussions are said to have resumed and there is hope among all parties of a resolution being found.

Ashworth's impending arrival at St James' Park will be the first major off-field appointment of the new Saudi-backed ownership, led in the UK by Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

There is excitement at the prospect of the former Football Association technical director teaming up with head coach Eddie Howe and it is hoped they will lead the restructuring of the club in the coming years.

Ashworth had even seen Howe as a future England boss during his time at the FA.

As we reported last week, Howe is expected to open talks over a new contract this summer with his current deal expiring in 2024.