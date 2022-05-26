ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Campbell and Eva Longoria hold hands and share a close moment as they catch up at the amfAR charity gala during Cannes

By Niomi Harris, Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

They've been dominating the red carpet with their fierce looks amid the Cannes Film Festival.

And Naomi Campbell and Eva Longoria proved their fashion competition was nothing but friendly as they shared a close moment at the the amfAR charity gala during the festival on Thursday.

The supermodel, 52, was seen clasping hands with the actress, 47, who looked decidedly star-struck in her presence as she stared up at her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pk0Y_0frcTq9w00
BFFs? Naomi Campbell and Eva Longoria proved their fashion competition was nothing but friendly as they shared a close moment at the the amfAR charity gala during the festival on Thursday

The ladies appeared to be thoroughly enjoying each other's company as they chatted and posed together while continuing to hold hands.

It's not known if the two have met each other in the past, but they certainly appeared to have formed a friendship after spending time together at the star-studded event.

The cute moment with Desperate Housewives star Eva comes after Naomi had earlier wowed the crowds as she took to the red carpet at the amfAR charity gala.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4Zbf_0frcTq9w00
How lovely: The supermodel, 52, was seen clasping hands with the actress, 47, who looked decidedly star-struck in her presence as she stared up at her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpSaf_0frcTq9w00
What a night: The ladies were also seen posing alongside Alejandro Nones [L] and Edgar Ramirez

The catwalk Queen donned an oversized penguin tuxedo before stripping off to reveal a sleek busty gown beneath.

Showing off her fashion credentials in the show-stopping number, she posed up a storm in her quirky ensemble.

Naomi's stunning satin jacket feature structured shoulders with a gold bead embellished back piece.

She switched up her look as she removed her outwear to reveal a slinky floor length evening gown with a chic train and satin bow across her bust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27iEhD_0frcTq9w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAu7m_0frcTq9w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIngj_0frcTq9w00
Statement: Naomi's stunning satin jacket feature structured shoulders with a gold bead embellished back piece
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXpfo_0frcTq9w00
Stunning: She switched up her look as she removed her outwear to reveal a slinky floor length evening gown with a chic train and satin bow across her bust

Her brunette locks were styled in a poker straight look that reached all the way down to her bottom.

Naomi boosted her height with a pair of stiletto heels with a glitzy silver buckle and accessorised with a floral necklace.

amfAR is an international non-profit organisation dedicated to the support of aids research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and the advocacy of AIDS-related public policy.

Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $617 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fzJUD_0frcTq9w00
Naomi boosted her height with a pair of stiletto heels with a glitzy silver buckle and accessorised with a floral necklace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCnQc_0frcTq9w00
Event: amfAR is an international non-profit organisation dedicated to the support of aids research, HIV prevention, treatment education

amfAR Gala Cannes has raised a cumulative total of more than $245 million for amfAR’s lifesaving AIDS research.

This extraordinary success has enabled the Foundation to make critical research investments that have brought us within reach of a cure for HIV.

The outing comes as Naomi led the glamour at the screening of Decision to Leave (Heojil Kyolshim) at Palais des Festivals in France on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkOwS_0frcTq9w00
Flawless: Naomi stood pout from the crowd at the star-studded charity event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MuAM8_0frcTq9w00
Picture perfect The model posed for a snap with French footballer Kylian Mbappé
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10OOKh_0frcTq9w00
Trio: The beauty also posed alongside Baz Luhrmann [L] and Alton Mason
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Wj73_0frcTq9w00
And another one: She proved to be popular on the night as she also posed alongside Swizz Beatz [L] and Mohammed Al Turki
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nV3Y3_0frcTq9w00
Doing the rounds: Naomi proved to be quite the social butterfly at the gala

The supermodel flashed her sideboob as she went braless in a plunging black feathered gown with white bow details on the shoulder.

She strut down the star-studded red carpet in a pair of black heels, while she accessorised with a dazzling diamond necklace and matching silver bracelets.

Naomi's long brunette locks were styled poker straight while she opted for a flawless glam makeup look with a nude lip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycoJq_0frcTq9w00
Incredible: The outing comes as Naomi led the glamour at the screening of Decision to Leave (Heojil Kyolshim) at Palais des Festivals in France on Monday

