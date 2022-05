MINOT, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Phoebe Olson of the Jamestown girls tennis team became the first Blue Jay to ever win a singles crown in the West Region on Saturday as the senior defeated Sophia Felderman of Mandan, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1. Olson’s title run began on Friday with wins in the second round 6-0 and 6-0 over Century’s Kate Miller and in the quarterfinals 6-1 and 6-0 against Legacy’s Cambrya Kraft. On Saturday, Olson won her semi-final match 6-2 and 6-1 over Minot’s Halle Matson to push her into the West Region title match. The senior picked up her 21st victory in 22 tries in the WDA title match, becoming the first Blue Jay to win a title in singles.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO