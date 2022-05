Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin confirmed there are plans to destroy Robb Elementary, the site of the May 24 school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. “I don’t think anybody’s plans are but to tear that building down,” Mayor McLaughlin said. “I would never ask, expect a child to ever have to walk in those doors ever, ever again. That building needs to be gone.”

