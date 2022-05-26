ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bryan City Council Approves Rezoning Where A Westside Water Tower Will Be Built And Sees Possible Tower Logos

By Bill Oliver
wtaw.com
 4 days ago

Even the city of Bryan has to go through rezoning to change land use. Decisions made during May’s Bryan city council meeting included rezoning land where a...

wtaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtaw.com

Bryan American Legion Post Hosts Memorial Day Program

Bryan American Legion post 159 hosted the 2022 Memorial Day program. Post commander Dale Hutchcraft introduced the guest speaker and made remarks later in the program. Tyson Voekel is president of the Texas A&M Foundation. He also served two tours in Iraq as a company commander for the 82nd Airborne Division.
wtaw.com

Two Arrests By College Station Police On Charges Of Stealing Catalytic Converters

Two College Station police officers were parked Saturday night near where someone was cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle. According to CSPD tweets, the suspect’s vehicle drove by. The suspect was caught following a short chase. 21 year old Reginald Carl Thomas of Houston was still in the Brazos County jail Monday evening in lieu of bonds totaling $190,000 dollars. Thomas was arrested on charges of stealing eight catalytic converters, three counts of evading arrest, driving a vehicle with a fake tag, and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Bryan, TX
Government
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Government
City
Bryan, TX
wtaw.com

Aggie Golfer Bennett Places 10th at NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett launched up the leaderboard 39 spots after carding a 6-under 64, the lowest round by an individual Monday, in the fourth round of stroke play at the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club. Bennett’s finish is the best by...
MADISONVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy