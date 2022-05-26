Bryan City Council Approves Rezoning Where A Westside Water Tower Will Be Built And Sees Possible Tower Logos

Two College Station police officers were parked Saturday night near where someone was cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle. According to CSPD tweets, the suspect’s vehicle drove by. The suspect was caught following a short chase. 21 year old Reginald Carl Thomas of Houston was still in the Brazos County jail Monday evening in lieu of bonds totaling $190,000 dollars. Thomas was arrested on charges of stealing eight catalytic converters, three counts of evading arrest, driving a vehicle with a fake tag, and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

