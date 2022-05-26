ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut launches $3 million tourism campaign

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
State officials are making a $3 million push to bring more tourists into Connecticut for the summer season.

Connecticut's Office of Tourism launched its Find Your Vibe summer campaign with eye-catching ad spots to match a colorful new website.

Maribel La Luz at the Department of Economic and Community Development says the campaign is meant to show a side of Connecticut out-of-staters might not think of first.

"They don't know that we have all these indie music festivals, they don't know about Sound on Sound in Bridgeport, they don't know about some of our pride fests," said La Luz.

The DECD is looking to make Connecticut a destination by getting the new spots in front of travelers wherever they are.

Connecticut is kicking off the season with its 18th annual Open House Day June 11. This year, over 200 museums and venues will be open to the public free of admission.

La Luz says the state has plenty to offer summer vacationers, no matter where they're from or what they're into.

"If you are interested in starting your day with a hike, then maybe going to a vineyard, then maybe checking out a music fest, and then having dinner overlooking in the water all in one day, then maybe Connecticut is for you," she said.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced this week that the state is bringing back last year's ParkConnect program, which offers free shuttles to seven state parks. The program will start back up this week and run until Labor Day.

Dry, warm temperatures for New Jersey this Memorial Day weekend

NOW: Sunny skies with temperatures in the 80s. NEXT: The heat builds back Mon-Tue. Temps up in the 80s and 90s. Taste of summer. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says the rest of the Memorial Day weekend in New Jersey will consist of dry conditions and warm temperatures. .
