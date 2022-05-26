FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Arianna Lovingood

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Joshua Campbell will be graduating from Rockingham County High School. Congratulations, Joshua!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Valorie Williams will be graduating from Clover Garden School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. James Marshal III will be graduating from Wheatmore High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Hardin and Karah Kennedy will be graduating from Wilkes Early College High School. Congratulations, Hardin and Karah!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior...
STONEVILLE, N.C. — FOX8 honors Taylor French of Stoneville Elementary School. Congrats, Taylor!. If you know of an educator who is worthy of this nomination please fill out the nomination form here. Educator of the Week is sponsored by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
(WGHP) — Michael Mann, of Aberdeen, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won Wednesday’s jackpot of $304,456, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. He bought his ticket through Online Play on the lottery’s website and matched the numbers on all five balls. Mann claimed...
Comments / 0