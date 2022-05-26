Seniors Recognized at Meals on Wheels Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — During this Memorial Day weekend, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with other area law enforcement agencies, will deploy additional resources to actively target intoxicated drivers. The District Attorney’s Office will provide support by instituting ‘No Refusal’ procedures, which will have nurses, prosecutors, and judges on hand to draw blood and issue search warrants for those suspected of impaired driving. The Sheriff’s Office wants our citizens and guests to have a safe Memorial Day weekend, so before you decide to drink and drive, we encourage you to use a designated driver or a car share service to get you to your destination. Have a safe weekend!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO