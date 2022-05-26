ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Build a WhatsApp Chatbot With Python, Flask, and Messagebird

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In this tutorial, I’m going to build a chatbot using the Messagebird API for WhatsApp and the Flask framework for Python. In this tutorial, I’m going to build a chatbot using the Messagebird API for WhatsApp and the Flask framework for Python. The first step is to...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

What About gRPC Testing?

GRPC (Remote Procedure Calls) is an open source Remote Procedure Calling (RPC) system originally developed at Google in 2015. It is a variant of the RPC architecture, created by Google to speed up data transfer between microservices and other systems that need to interact with each other. Compared to the REST API, the rpc API is unique in the following ways: Built on HTTP 2 instead of HTTP 1.1 Protobuf instead of JSON. Message transmission is 7-10() times faster.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to connect SuperTokens to a MySQL or to a PostgreSQL database

This blog will take you through connecting the SuperTokens core service with a database with and without Docker. All the sections below assume that you will be using a Linux based operating system. For Windows, the syntax for some of the steps might be different, but the overall steps that need to be performed will be the same. If you already have a database for your application and want SuperTokens to create tables in that, you can skip this step. This is only applicable if you are self-hosting the SuperToken core service.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Deep Dive into the Implementation of Metadata Storage

This article introduces the design and implementation of metadata storage in Alluxio Master, either on heap and off heap (based on RocksDB). This article introduces the design and implementation of metadata storage in Alluxio Master, either on heap and off heap (based on RocksDB). Background. Alluxio is the world’s first...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

4 Google Chrome Extensions That Improve My Coding Workflow

YouCode is a new type of search engine built for developers. It allows you to copy coding snippets from StackOverflow, W3 Schools or Geeks for Geeks right from the search results page. Wappalyzer makes it easy to find out what CRM, frameworks, ecommerce platforms, Javascript libraries, server software, analytics tools, payment processors, marketing tools and more websites are built with. I can highly encourage you to check these extensions out and hope you will be able to find value using them.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flask#Chatbot#Virtual Environment#Api
HackerNoon

How to Print labels with TSPL and JavaScript

Label printers can support programming languages like TSPL, ZPL, EPL, and so on. We can build labels using T SPL commands like `BARCODE` and `QRCODE. For instance, if we want to print a label with a text and barcode, we use these commands with their properties like position or size, and send these commands to the label printer over Bluetooth or Serial connection. The number of dots per inch depends on the printer's DPI.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

SASS Processing in Azure Devops Pipeline

This article is actually not meant to be a tutorial, but to shout out to the world that there exists an azure devops extension for compiling sass files. However official documentation of this extension is enough alone for you to integrate it in your pipelines. Well, I would start with...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Onboard New Developers with Better Coding Practices

The software industry has one of the highest turnover rates globally, 10-15% on average in past years. Thanks to organic growth or fundraising, several digital companies significantly increase their teams every month. In that context, developers leaving or joining a team happens regularly, and the onboarding process of software engineers...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

The Crypto Space is Rife With Scams - How Do You Avoid Falling for One?

In January 2022, [Crypto.com] users reported unauthorized withdrawals from their accounts that resulted in a loss of over $30 million. In August 2021, the blockchain-based platform announced it was attacked, which resulted in massive outflow of users’ funds. Trezor blamed the Mailchimp newsletter platform for overlooking an insider compromise of its database. The ever-evolving security systems are hard to break, so fraudsters have to come up with sophisticated methods with every new attempt to fool around digital money owners.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
HackerNoon

Explore How Amazon Uses Deep Learning AI to Achieve Great Results

In a world where scientific research tanks like Gartner say up to 80 percent of customer interactions are managed by AI today, you must adopt AI. It radically impacts e-commerce, and I'll show you how. In 2020, Statista says that AI handled54 percent of customers' daily interactions with their favorite organizations or stores. These AI-enabled features include biometric scanners, chatbots, digital assistants, facial recognition scanners, etc. More of this will help you predict customers' preferences, hook them, turn visitors into customers and make their shopping experiences more accessible.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

3 Non-Monetary Ways To Incentivise Your Developer Team

The current market for developer talent is fierce, and only expected to grow with the global talent shortage expected to hit [85.2 million by 2030]. If your developers are not engaged and enjoying their work, they could be leaving the nest for pastures new in no time, all at a cost to your organization. The ultimate set of developer metrics can be split into three key sections; work, wellbeing and collaboration. Making it easy to know what ‘good’ looks like is massively motivating.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
HackerNoon

Why Is The Crypto Market Down Right Now?

If you take a look at the overall crypto market right now, things aren’t looking too good. Pretty much every major cryptocurrency you can think of has a very low price. Are there actual reasons behind the current downswing in crypto prices? Or is it just a phase that the market is going to recover from? In this video, I’ll be taking a closer look at all of that to figure out why the crypto market is down right now and when it could potentially recover.
STOCKS
HackerNoon

28 Topics and Dev Boards Giveaways at the 2022 RT-Thread IoT OS Global Tech Conference

The 2022 [RT-Thread IoT OS Global Tech Conference will feature 28 trending topics, starting from June 1 to June 3. The conference will feature RT-Thread, an embedded real-time operating system, with its rich middle-tier components and great hardware & software ecosystem delivering great support for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry. Free to Register: <http://bit.ly/3GNujSQ> Free to register for the conference, click here to join us.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Flutter - State management with RxDart Streams

In Flutter we need to find a way to manage all 3 phases (Loading, Success, Error) within the app life-cycle in an easy-to-test and easy-to-use way. This article uses Dart streams and RxDart library to build the screen state. The code is based on a functional programming style, meaning we can have a chain of transformation functions applied to a stream. This function acts as a filter. It calls its body each time a value is emitted by the stream. It checks if it is an even number and returns the element.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Fund the Metaverse

Outlier Ventures is a metaverse-accelerator that helps NFT projects go to market. The platform also wants to invest in the wider web3 space, not just NFTs. There are numerous NFT projects on the market. Despite coming in different shapes and sizes, each requires a certain amount of funding; for a successful launch. Outlier Ventures is a metaverse accelerator that helps NFT projects go to market, investing in the best projects to help them make that easy transition.
HackerNoon

Top 5 Interview Questions For Junior React Developers in 2022.

React is becoming increasingly difficult to choose the correct technology for a new app or website. There has been a steady rise in demand for React certification as JavaScript technologies have established themselves in the industry. React is a clear winner for front-end developers all around the world because of its short learning curve, reusable components, and clean abstraction. To help you with your interview preparation, we've compiled a list of some of the most common React interview questions and answers. In React, the virtual DOM is a lightweight replica of the actual DOM that is stored in memory.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Use DeepAR For AR Effects on Amazon IVS Live Streams

We’re in the era of widespread video communications in our daily personal and professional lives. Now that people are more accustomed to using video technology, AR stands to dial up both the functionality and fun factor of the medium. From facilitating realistic makeup and beauty effects to virtual accessory try-ons and real-time background replacements, the powerful multiplatform SDK from DeepAR is being used by almost 8,000 developers worldwide for web-based and mobile applications. The startup’s proprietary AR technology allows companies of all sizes to add AR effects to any iOS, Android, macOS or HTML5 application with just a few lines of code, an integration process that takes hours, not days. Once created, AR assets can be reused automatically for any platform.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

How Quake III Helped Me Debug Strawberry Filled Kiełbasa

Polish IT worker created website for ready to eat kiełbasa, pierogi and soups. He wanted to earn his first money and wanted to be able to use his computer skills to profit. He spent days and nights trying to figure out how to collect orders through the internet. Eventually with some wizardry he was able to set up the website. But there was one problem. Products were in different forms. There were soups. Different products, different units, different packages and addons. And it didn't work properly.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

How Everest Is Making It Possible for People to Tokenize Traditional Assets

The main driving issue behind major crypto adoption is the tokenization of non-blockchain assets. Everest has introduced a new tokenization engine with its licensed CRDT token, which can be backed by any asset. Everest owns a virtual financial asset custodian license, this will enable the platform to issue these assets in a compliant manner. The reasoning behind this is that more users will be able to access traditional assets due to the low barrier to entry for blockchain-based assets. This works by using payment rails which enable multiple parties to transfer funds between each other, and Everest has access to local payment rails.
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Introducing a Browser Extension to Detect Amazon Brands

Amazon has registered more than 150 private-label brands with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and carries hundreds of thousands of items from these house brands on its site. A recent investigation by The Markup found that the online shopping behemoth often gives its own brands and exclusive products a leg up in search results over better-rated competitors.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy