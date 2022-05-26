Build a WhatsApp Chatbot With Python, Flask, and Messagebird

We’re in the era of widespread video communications in our daily personal and professional lives. Now that people are more accustomed to using video technology, AR stands to dial up both the functionality and fun factor of the medium. From facilitating realistic makeup and beauty effects to virtual accessory try-ons and real-time background replacements, the powerful multiplatform SDK from DeepAR is being used by almost 8,000 developers worldwide for web-based and mobile applications. The startup’s proprietary AR technology allows companies of all sizes to add AR effects to any iOS, Android, macOS or HTML5 application with just a few lines of code, an integration process that takes hours, not days. Once created, AR assets can be reused automatically for any platform.
