Bridge work, lane construction underway on Gosling Road

At 8:36pm Caney Creek Fire Department along with Needham, Porter, and East Montgomery County was dispatched to a mobile home fire in the 13600 block of Pinewood Drive in the Pinewood Subdivision. Callers reported the fire with possible victims trapped. Units arrived on the scene to find a mobile home with fire coming out the roof and a garage on fire. Firefighters spent an extensive amount of time as the fire got into the attic area making it difficult to get to. With the fire and heat conditions, one firefighter was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. A second alarm was pulled for manpower and additional tankers. At 11 pm firefighters remain on the scene mopping up hot spots. There were no victims trapped or civilians injured.

PORTER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO