Lakewood, OH

Lakewood teen walks in college commencement days before high school graduation

By Alex Stokes
 4 days ago

LAKEWOOD, OH — He doesn’t have the physical paper quite yet — but 18-year-old William Yeung is proud that he has taken enough credits to earn his bachelor’s degree, walking across the stage May 14th at Cleveland State University’s graduation ceremony.

What’s even more amazing, he won’t have his high school diploma until Friday. Lakewood High School says his achievement is remarkable. “Starting at such a young age, and being so dedicated to his studies while still being part of the Lakewood High School community is a really unique situation,” said Principal Mark Walter.

William’s mom says after several concussions in 6th grade, he had to switch to virtual schooling.
He then applied to Ohio’s college credit plus program, an opportunity for students to earn college and high school credits at the same time starting in 7th grade.

“Teaching him time management and how to get things done really benefited then starting college work,” said Ahmie Yeung.

Williams started with a drawing class at Tri-C and says his curiosity drove him to take more courses while managing both visual and audio processing disorder and dysgraphia, a disability that affects writing abilities.

“About halfway through I realized while many other people who don’t have disabilities see other people around their age also doing college credit plus, you don’t really get to see or hear people with disabilities or need accommodations for testing, textbooks, that kinds of stuff, you don’t really hear about that,” said William.

He achieved his associate’s degree at Tri-C and has been passionate about politics from a young age which helped him choose his major.

“That became like a seed or a spark that just eventually bloomed into wanting to become a politician myself. And so I looked through the degrees and thought organizational leadership might work,” said William.

His mom, dad and four brothers are proud of him for being able to reach this goal and have no student loans to pay back.

“To be able to achieve this with all that we have set up against us, we’re hoping that that helps other people realize that they can do it too,” said Ahmie.

They hope to pay that forward through a non-profit to help other kids reach their potential but for now, William has this message. “You can do it. Believe in yourself.”

William says is interested in taking the LSAT and has his eye on running for political office in Cuyahoga County in two years.

