Glen Beneke

Kenneth Kremer, age 75 of Winsted, Minnesota, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted with interment at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Winsted. Visitation will be at the Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Arrangements are with the Chilson Funeral Home of Winsted.

WINSTED, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO