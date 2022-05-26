Glen Beneke

Joan Genty, age 92, of Winsted, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 10, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. with burial at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Winsted. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, June 10, 2022, beginning at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements are with the Chilson Funeral Home of Winsted.
Kenneth Kremer, age 75 of Winsted, Minnesota, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted with interment at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Winsted. Visitation will be at the Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Arrangements are with the Chilson Funeral Home of Winsted.
Severe weather hit the state over the Memorial Day weekend. FOX 9 reports some of the worst damage was spotted in the small city of Forada, just south of Alexandria. Photos and video from storm chasers show significant damage through a neighborhood along Maple Lake. Douglas County officials say that...
(Cokato MN-) Fire destroyed the Forsman Farms chicken operation east of Cokato that began Saturday night and lasted into Sunday morning. The first fire call came in around 10pm. It’s estimated more than 200,000 chickens died in the blaze but no injuries to humans were reported. WCCO TV says...
A woman from Buffalo died after a one-vehicle crash in St. Cloud Friday. The State Patrol says 55-year-old Cheryl Stauffer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where she died. Stauffer was traveling northbound on Highway 15 at County Road 20 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The crash...
A Brooklyn Park man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Carver County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol says 56-year-old Kevin Ruddy was taken to HCMC for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Ruddy was traveling westbound on Highway 212 at County Road 4 near Chaska when the...
