Bellevue greenlights summer outdoor dining for third consecutive year

Paradise found! Nestled at the foothills of Tiger and Squak Mountain, this fully renovated modern farmhouse lives like a dream. Idyllic location in the highly sought after Sycamore Neighborhood near olde town Issaquah, revered location with spectacular views and peaceful Creekside setting. Great floor plan with two bedrooms on the main level and two large guest suites up. Family room off the entrance with wood-burning fireplace, custom shiplap throughout and updated kitchen. Extra Large bonus room on the main level with multiple uses, game room, office, theater and more. Loaded with storage. A/C. Majestic views of Poo Poo point. Watch the paragliders from your private backyard all summer long. Award winning Issaquah schools. Welcome home.

ISSAQUAH, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO