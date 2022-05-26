ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Bellevue greenlights summer outdoor dining for third consecutive year

By KIRO NEWSRADIO NEWSDESK
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Old Bellevue will continue to allow restaurant dining in parking spaces this summer. Exceptions to local laws are being allowed so the popular pandemic measure can continue for the third year. Bellevue lawmakers are looking at...

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
thewatchdogonline.com

New Barnes and Noble Location Opening in Bellevue

Are you an avid book reader? Or maybe you just like the cozy feeling of being in a bookstore surrounded by typed and bound knowledge? You are in luck because Barnes and Noble has announced they are opening a new store in the Crossroads Shopping Center. Barnes and Noble have...
BELLEVUE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Tacoma Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Stanford’s

Stanford’s is a classic American steakhouse that moved into the former Pacific Grill location on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma. The people behind the new restaurant are Ascend Hospitality Group, which owns and operates Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi in Bellevue, as well as several Famous Dave’s BBQ locations regionally.
TACOMA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Doing Business in … Port Orchard

When Leslie Knope lobbied for a new town slogan for her fictional hometown of Pawnee in NBC’s hit comedy Parks and Recreation, the descriptions she came up with could have easily applied to Port Orchard. This charming waterfront community, nestled on the Sinclair Inlet and thronged with boutiques, lives up to its own tagline with gusto: “Storied Past, Bright Future.”
The Suburban Times

Get Ducky on June 4

City of University Place announcement. Duck Daze is back and will be held next Saturday, June 4 beginning at 10 a.m. when the parade begins at 29th Street and Bridgeport Way W. The route continues down Bridgeport Way past the Civic Building before turning left onto 37th Street where it will finish at the West Pierce Fire Station.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Bellevue, WA
Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Government
Seattle, WA
Government
Bellevue, WA
Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Bellevue, WA
Bellevue, WA
Restaurants
seattlerefined.com

Aurora Commons: A place of belonging in North Seattle

We all desire a place to belong. "The Aurora Commons is a place where people feel seen, heard, and known, and invited to belong," according to Christina Smith, Development and Communications Manager at the Aurora Commons. Located on Aurora and N 90th Street, just blocks north of Greenlake, the Aurora...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Raindrops Don’t Stop Cruzin’ 2 Colby 2022 In Downtown Everett

A few raindrops didn’t stop a couple hundred car enthusiasts from Cruzin’ Colby Sunday evening. Here are a few photos and a reminder that hundreds of cars will be lined up throughout downtown Everett, Washington from 9 AM ’til 4 PM Memorial Day. Here are some photos from this year’s cruise. Click photo to enlarge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Greenlights#Parking Spaces#Food Drink#Eastside
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Fishy finds

While on a walk along the Edmonds waterfront Sunday afternoon, photographer Julia Wiese happened upon a fisherman who had just reeled in a spotted ratfish. “Ratfish are typically found at lower depths in the eastern Pacific waters but do go into shallower waters in the spring, ” she noted. “Fun facts: They get their name from their rat-like tail and they are distantly related to sharks and rays.”
EDMONDS, WA
shorelineareanews.com

After 100 years a final goodbye to Borracchini’s Bakery

After closing in the pandemic last year, a fire has put a final end to Borracchini’s Bakery and Mediterranean Market in the Rainier Valley neighborhood of Seattle. The family business was founded by Italian immigrants, Mario and Maria Borracchini, in 1922 and served generations of Puget Sound residents. Located...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Thousands Pack Downtown Everett In Return Of Memorial Day Car Show

Cloudy skies didn’t deter the crowds from pouring into downtown Everett, Washington for the Memorial Day Show and Shine put on by Cruzin’ 2 Colby. Hundreds of cars lined up along Colby, Wetmore, Hewitt, Wall Street and California. Here are just a few photos from a very successful weekend where the proceeds will benefit multiple charities. Click photo to enlarge.
EVERETT, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3343 W Ames Lake Dr NE

Introducing this amazing Victorian 3 level home located in the sought-after Ames Lake, Redmond neighborhood. You'll have access to the private Ames Lake beach perfect for swimming, kayaking or fishing. The home boasts hardwood floors and carpet throughout with gorgeous kitchen complete with newer SS appliance, granite counters and gas range. Upper floor primary suite with gas fireplace and balcony with beautiful lake view. A potential mother-in-law unit on the ground floor with kitchen area and full bath. Plus a beautifully fenced backyard, ample room for boat/RV parking and a large 4 car garage. AC provides year round comfort. Minutes to DT Redmond. Award winning schools nearby. If lifestyle is what you are looking for, this is it!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
seattlerefined.com

Wettest May in Seattle since the 1940s

We know! It rains in Seattle. Big whoop. But did this May just feel extra dreary, drippy and gray? It's not in your head. Seattle had its most May rainfall since the 1940s. So if you were born after 1948, this has been the wettest Seattle May of your lifetime.
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

505 SE Sycamore Ln

Paradise found! Nestled at the foothills of Tiger and Squak Mountain, this fully renovated modern farmhouse lives like a dream. Idyllic location in the highly sought after Sycamore Neighborhood near olde town Issaquah, revered location with spectacular views and peaceful Creekside setting. Great floor plan with two bedrooms on the main level and two large guest suites up. Family room off the entrance with wood-burning fireplace, custom shiplap throughout and updated kitchen. Extra Large bonus room on the main level with multiple uses, game room, office, theater and more. Loaded with storage. A/C. Majestic views of Poo Poo point. Watch the paragliders from your private backyard all summer long. Award winning Issaquah schools. Welcome home.
ISSAQUAH, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Author celebrates 101st birthday at Edmonds Waterfront Center

With her daughter Connie and granddaughter Daphne by her side, Myrta Klinkman scanned the menu at the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s Potlatch Bistro Friday as they waited the arrival of other family members to celebrate her 101st birthday. A resident of Richmond Beach since 1963, Klinkman (née Gesswein) has been...
EDMONDS, WA
parentmap.com

Ski to Sea Race and Fairhaven Festival

Head to Bellingham for Ski to Sea, the original multisport relay race, from Mount Baker to Bellingham Bay. Watch racers at different points along the route, or catch the finish line action at Bellingham’s scenic Marine Park. The Fairhaven Festival celebrates the race and the community effort it takes to make this event unforgettable, year after year, since 1973.
BELLINGHAM, WA
realtybiznews.com

METIS Real Estate Announces METIS Real Estate Washington

METIS Real Estate today announced METIS Real Estate Washington and its continued partnership with Side. The alliance will ensure that METIS Real Estate, a firm that now represents clients throughout the West Coast, is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform. METIS Real Estate was founded by Wallace Chane...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

This May Ranks as Seattle Area's Wettest Since 1948

If you or someone you know has been unusually stressed about the fate of your tomato seedlings this month, it's not without cause. This May has been one of the coldest and wettest on record in the Seattle area. As of this morning, this May is now the wettest we've seen since Truman was president.
SEATTLE, WA
102.7 KORD

Boat Stern Is A Sensational Multi-Million Dollar Home in Washington

It’s one thing to own a piece of maritime history, it’s another to live in it. Actually, in half of it and it’s on land. The USS Manzanita was built in 1906 in New Jersey and went into service in 1908. It made the long journey around Cape Horn to begin duty on the Pacific coast. She served the Oregon coastline out of Astoria during World War II and even laid antisubmarine cables in Pacific Northwest waters to deter and defend against a Japanese attack, but mainly she serviced lighthouses with mail and supplies.
MERCER ISLAND, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy