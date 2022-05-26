ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Coroner ID’s man who died while rafting on the Arkansas River

By Carie Canterbury
Daily Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFremont County Coroner Randy Keller identified the man who died while rafting in the Lower Bighorn Sheep Canyon section on the Arkansas River on Wednesday. He said Tommy Thomson, 75, was from The Woodlands, Texas. Keller said it is not clear if Thomson died from a cardiac event or...

www.canoncitydailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Boat capsizes on Colorado lake; 1 dead, 1 missing, 11 hurt

PUEBLO, Colo. — (AP) — A boat capsized on a Colorado lake Sunday night, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when high winds apparently overturned the boat, authorities told KRDO-TV.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Victim of deadly I-25 crash in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man killed in a single vehicle crash on I-25 in Pueblo County Sunday. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened around 5:16 p.m. near mile marker 113 north of Pueblo. A black 2007 Cadillac Escalade was travelling southbound when the vehicle entered the […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 dead, 1 missing after boat carrying 13 capsizes at Lake Pueblo

One woman is dead and a man remains missing after a boat carrying 13 people capsized on Lake Pueblo Sunday night, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as 38-year-old Jessica Prindle of Pueblo West. Search efforts continued Monday for the man, but had to be postponed because of high winds, said Travis Duncan with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The agency's Marine...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Canon City, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Cañon City, CO
City
Leadville, CO
County
Fremont County, CO
Fremont County, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Search efforts suspended due to heavy winds following overturned boat on Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to heavy winds, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) have suspended search and rescue efforts on Lake Pueblo after a boat overturned Sunday evening. Officials say 13 people, including eight kids and five adults, were on a large, flat boat that capsized near the north picnic area around 7:30 p.m. The post Search efforts suspended due to heavy winds following overturned boat on Lake Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Rafting#Arkansas River#Accident#Cpw#Ahra#Cpr#Aed
KXRM

CSP investigates I-25 deadly crash in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash that happened on southbound I-25 in Pueblo County Sunday. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:16 p.m. on I-25 near mile marker 113 north of Pueblo. A 46-year-old man driving a black 2007 Cadillac Escalade was traveling southbound when the vehicle entered […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Man killed in I-25 crash in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was killed after his car went airborne on the interstate and flipped over Sunday evening. Troopers say the man was traveling southbound on I-25 near mile marker 113 when he veered into the median. “The vehicle ... became airborne,” State Patrol wrote in...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Tragedy on Lake Pueblo: Weather’s role

PUEBLO, Colo. — Search and rescue operations are underway at Lake Pueblo after a boat overturned Sunday night, leaving multiple people stranded in the water, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). CPW Public Information Officer Travis Duncan said 13 people (5 adults, 8 children) were on board when the boat capsized due to high […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
highlandsranchherald.net

Castle Rock man accused of murder extradited back to Colorado

A Castle Rock man accused of murdering his mother is back in Colorado to face several charges after he was arrested in Florida earlier this month. Matthew Buchanan, 32, was transported to the Douglas County Detention Facility on May 26 from Monroe County, Florida, where he was arrested on May 3 in connection with his mother’s death and house fire in Castle Rock on April 26.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KXRM

Deputy injured after two-car crash on Highway 50 leaves one dead

LAMAR, Colo. — A Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy, two women, and a man were involved in a two-car crash on Highway 50 near Lamar that left one dead Sunday night. The crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Highway 50 at Prowers County Road 7 near Lamar. Troopers said a Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was responding […]
LAMAR, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Seven shot in two separate Colorado Springs shootings over the weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man is dead and six others are injured after two shootings took place over the weekend in Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Police officers responded to the Babilonia Bar on East Platte Ave. late Friday night for a report of a shooting. When they got on the scene, officers found The post Seven shot in two separate Colorado Springs shootings over the weekend appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Killed In I-225 Northbound Crash At I-70 In Denver

(CBS4) –– A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 225 northbound at Interstate 70 in Denver Monday morning, Denver Police Department told CBS4. (credit: CDOT) According to CDOT’s website, I-225 northbound was completely shutdown several hours between E Colfax Avenue and I-70 until just after 9 a.m. The westbound on-ramp for I-70 was also closed before the crash was cleared. Traffic was backed up as early as 5 a.m. DPD tweeted there were other injuries in the crash along with the victim who died. The number of people and the extent of injuries was unknown Monday morning. #TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving two motorist on N/B I-225 to W/B I-70. One fatality, an adult female was declared deceased on scene. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/5MQGmL9QCB — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 30, 2022   There was no immediate information about the cause of the crash, and both Denver and Aurora police worked together to control traffic. Denver Police Department was the lead investigator of the crash
DENVER, CO
KKTV

30 pounds of suspected meth seized following a routine traffic stop in Colorado

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado were able to take 30 pounds of drugs off the streets following a traffic stop last week. On May 25, the Vail Police Department pulled the driver of a vehicle over for following too closely on I-70 near Avon. The passenger of that vehicle was in possession of an illegally concealed handgun, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy