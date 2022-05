Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. CNN– The Food and Drug Administration is investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in three states that is potentially linked to organic strawberries. Federal health officials say there have been 17 hepatitis A cases reported as part of the outbreak in California, Minnesota and North Dakota. The vaccine-preventable liver infection has resulted in 12 hospitalizations so far. The brands involved are Freshkampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joes and Walmart, among a few other stores.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO