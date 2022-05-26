ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

US education chief seeks action to prevent school shootings

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Education Secretary https://apnews.com/hub/miguel-cardona">Miguel Cardona said Thursday he is ashamed the United States is "becoming desensitized to the murder of children” and that action is needed now to prevent more lives from being lost in school shootings like https://apnews.com/article/uvalde-school-shooting-politics-texas-shootings-56a4d01fb1cda19947db89fcb6bd85fd">the one in Uvalde, Texas. Cardona spoke...

UPI News

70 missing children, human trafficking victims found in Texas operation

May 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Homeland Security investigation, called Operation Lost Souls, has recovered 70 missing children in western Texas. The children, ranging in ages from 10 to 17, included victims of sex trafficking and were found over a three-week investigation that started in late April, according to Homeland Security Investigations.
Axios

Columbus is one of just three big Ohio cities that grew in 2021

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosColumbus' population ticked up just a tiny bit between 2020 and 2021. But when compared to the rest of the state's large cities, last year's boost of less than 1% is still worth celebrating.What's happening: Out of Ohio's 17 cities with more than 50,000 people, just two others experienced growth, per new Census data.Elyria and Lorain in eastern Ohio, significantly smaller than Columbus, also grew less than 1%.The big picture: The country's fastest-growing cities by percentage are clustered in Arizona, Texas and Florida, with a few in Idaho and one in Tennessee, Axios' Mike Allen reports.Flashback: Franklin County as a whole shrank during this time period, we previously reported.
COLUMBUS, OH

