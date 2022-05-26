Local players and coaches prepare for upcoming PSFCA East/West game

WEST CHESTER – The East Stroudsburg University baseball saw their historic 2022 season come to an end on Sunday as West Chester won both games of the doubleheader to eliminate the Warriors from the Atlantic Super Regional at Serpico Stadium. The Golden Rams forced a game three with a 5-3 victory in the opener before taking the winner-take-all 8-6. The Warriors ended the season with a mark of 41-20 on their way to setting the school record for wins.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO