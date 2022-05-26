Local players and coaches prepare for upcoming PSFCA East/West game
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, so does the annual East/West all-star football games, presented by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association. This year, the East small team is coached by North Schuylkill head coach Wally Hall and is headlined by several local players. The game takes place Sunday, May 29th at noon at Bishop McDevitt High School.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0