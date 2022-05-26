ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local players and coaches prepare for upcoming PSFCA East/West game

By Ashland, Schuylkill County, AJ Donatoni
 4 days ago

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, so does the annual East/West all-star football games, presented by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association. This year, the East small team is coached by North Schuylkill head coach Wally Hall and is headlined by several local players. The game takes place Sunday, May 29th at noon at Bishop McDevitt High School.

WBRE

WBRE

