ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida gov signs condo safety bill after building collapse

edglentoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will require statewide recertification of condominiums over three stories tall under new legislation Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Thursday as a response to the https://apnews.com/article/ivanka-trump-miami-lawsuits-florida-surfside-building-collapse-5620fbf1af2c36bfb67d605eb1a3ae3b">Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people. But while the measure was hailed by lawmakers, the senator...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
edglentoday.com

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Still mourning a Texas mass shooting, Democrat https://apnews.com/hub/beto-orourke">Beto O'Rourke gave his long-shot campaign a jolt by imploring a national audience that it was finally time for real action to curb the proliferation of high-powered guns in his home state and across America. That was 2019, and...
UVALDE, TX
edglentoday.com

Honoring Illinois' Fallen

SPRINGFIELD - The United States and Illinois flags are displayed at half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday, May 30, 2022. The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor J.B. Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day.
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

Unemployment Rates Down, Jobs Up Throughout Area Cities, Counties and State

SPRINGFIELD – The unemployment rate in April 2022 stood at 5.6 percent in Alton compared to 8.3 percent the same month in 2021 and in Edwardsville remained stable at 3.4 percent to the same 3.4 percent a year ago. Granite City's rate was 4.2 percent compared to 6.7 percent in April 2021. East St. Louis has made considerable progress, moving from 12.1 percent in April 2021 to 7.7 percent in April 2022.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Boat capsizes on Colorado lake; 1 dead, 1 missing, 11 hurt

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A boat capsized on a Colorado lake Sunday night, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when high winds apparently overturned the boat, authorities https://krdo.com/news/top-stories/2022/05/29/rescue-operation-at-lake-pueblo-following-overturned-boat-sunday-evening/">told KRDO-TV.
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy