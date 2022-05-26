ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Harriet Harman will lead new probe into Partygate scandal that could lead to judgement day for Boris Johnson

By John Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Harriet Harman is set to lead an inquiry that holds Boris Johnson’s fate in its hands.

The parliamentary committee of privileges, chaired by the Labour grandee, will decide whether the PM knowingly misled the Commons over lockdown-busting gatherings.

But Conservatives last night voiced concerns about how long the Partygate saga would be left hanging over Mr Johnson.

Miss Harman, a former acting Labour leader, is being lined up as a replacement to lead the privileges committee investigation. Fellow Labour MP Chris Bryant, who normally chairs the committee, has recused himself because of critical remarks he has made about Mr Johnson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=029I3h_0frcQDM000
Labour grandee Harriet Harman, pictured will chair an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament over Partygate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbEBE_0frcQDM000
If it finds him in contempt of Parliament, it could recommend he is forced to apologise, suspended from the Commons, or even be expelled. Any sanction would need to be approved in a vote of all MPs

If it finds him in contempt of Parliament, it could recommend he is forced to apologise, suspended from the Commons, or even be expelled. Any sanction would need to be approved in a vote of all MPs.

The privileges committee is made up of seven MPs – two Labour, one SNP and four Conservatives. Under Commons rules, its chairman must be a member of the official opposition.

Mr Bryant said he believed the investigation into Mr Johnson could last four months. He said the committee could summon the PM to give evidence in person or in writing, interview cleaners and security guards abused by No 10 staff, and demand emails.

But Mark Jenkinson, the Tory MP for Workington, said: ‘The last thing the country needs is navel-gazing.

‘People want to know that politicians are on their side and are dealing with their big issues.’ Tory Blackpool South MP Scott Benton said four months would be ‘incredibly excessive’.

Four Tories have called on Mr Johnson to resign following the publication of Sue Gray’s Partygate report.

Stephen Hammond and fellow MPs David Simmonds and John Baron spoke out yesterday after Julian Sturdy called for the PM to quit on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ukrainian orphan, six, whose parents perished in brutal siege of Mariupol writes thank you letter to Boris Johnson to thank British people for their support

A six-year-old Ukrainian boy whose parents perished in the brutal siege of Mariupol has written to Boris Johnson to thank the Prime Minister and the people of Britain for their support. The handwritten letter from Elijah Kostushevych was re-tweeted by Melinda Simmons, the British ambassador to Ukraine, and has since...
EUROPE
Reuters

Denmark to vote on overturning 30 years of EU defence reticence

COPENHAGEN, May 31 (Reuters) - Danish voters will on Wednesday decide whether to join the European Union's defence policy, potentially becoming the final hold-out in the bloc to sign up as Russia's invasion of Ukraine forces countries to radically reassess their security. Denmark is the only member of the 27...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Hammond
Person
Mark Jenkinson
Person
Chris Bryant
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

'We'll keep invading until we reach Stonehenge!': Putin's top cheerleader makes fresh threat to UK in TV rant and takes aim at Liz Truss for 'fighting the war'

Vladimir Putin's top TV propagandist has threatened that Moscow will only stop its military push when its forces reach Stonehenge. The outrageous comment came during the weekly show of firebrand television anchorman Vladimir Solovyov - aka 'Putin's Voice' - who has previously threatened to use nuclear Zircon missiles to bomb Britain back to the Stone Age.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

378K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy