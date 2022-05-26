Mother charged after being reported missing with her children

A new industry for Clinton was given the final go-ahead, but was not named, at the Tuesday meeting of the Laurens County Council. Third and final reading, along with a public hearing, for Project Dogwood was given by the council, and normally that would trigger a public identification of the company receiving tax and other local and state incentives to locate here. There are some more contracts to be finalized before that announcement is made, according to Jon Coleman, President and CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO