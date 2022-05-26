Mother charged after being reported missing with her children

Bernard W. “Bernie” Porter, age 88, passed away peacefully in his sleep and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 28, 2022, following a brief battle with cancer. He was born on July 9, 1933, to the late Mildred and Walter Porter in Pennsville, Ohio and grew up in Canton, Ohio graduating in the class of 1951 from Lincoln High School. He proudly served in the Army between 1953-1955 and was the father of 5 children. Mr. Porter retired from Timken and served countless people through missionary work in South America and Philippines.
