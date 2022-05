Three-peat? As the No. 2 seed in the tournament this year, Southington is looking for its third straight Class LL title. Southington won three titles in a row from 2013-2015 and is looking to accomplish the feat yet again under coach Davina Hernandez. Southington’s trip won’t necessarily be easy, however, with that side of the bracket appearing unusually difficult, with Ludlowe and Hall as potential semifinal matchups, Maloney or Enfield in the quarters and NFA or Norwalk in the second round. Southington has the unique advantage of three pitchers, so fatigue should not be an issue.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO