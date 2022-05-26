Inmate dies of drug overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for allegedly striking a woman repeatedly with a broken broomstick in his apartment. According to the arrest affidavit, two residents at the apartment complex heard a woman yelling, “help me,” from another unit on May 24. The two men went to the unit and knocked on the door and said a man opened it while holding a woman by the shirt with his other hand. The woman ran out of the room and the men called the police, according to the affidavit.

