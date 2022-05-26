ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, TN

Inmate dies of drug overdose

By Mary Alice Royse
WSMV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An inmate at Benton County Jail was confirmed dead Thursday. Benton County Sheriff Ken Christopher said Tuesday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., inmate Christopher...

Jordana Mars
3d ago

Charges against an INMATE? JAILERS are the responsible party. and should pay dearly. As with all other articles I have read today, FAILURE seems to be the theme in law enforcement everywhere.

Michele Erkan
3d ago

Charges against an inmate?!? Looks like a cover up somewhere in the chain. What a sad pita full county we’ve become..

