ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers charged a person in the shooting that killed one person on Sunday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the 100 block of Atkinson Street at around 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 21-year-old Keith Anthony Mosely, Jr., in critical condition. Mosely was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, he later passed away from his injuries.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO