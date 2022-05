Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey delivered an impressive match a few weeks ago on SmackDown, and last night they faced off against each other once again. Unfortunately, their match got crashed after Shotzi got everyone fuming about being passed up for a shot at the Title, but that wasn't the only takeaway from the match, as Michael Cole revealed a new name for Rodriguez's finisher during the match. The finisher was previously named the Chingona Bomb (which was a fantastic name by the way), but Cole called it the Tejana Bomb during the match, and WrestlingNews.co seems to have put the puzzle pieces together on why it was changed.

