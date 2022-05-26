ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My boyfriend wants to name our baby after his dead brother & I think it’s ugly – people agree but say I need compromise

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
 4 days ago
A 26-YEAR-OLD mom-to-be has shared that she's not keen on the names her partner has chosen for their tot.

And, despite the sentimental reason for one of the names, she's not fond.

A soon to be mother took to Reddit to find out if she's in the wrong for not liking her partner's choice of baby name Credit: Getty
She revealed that the girl name is Patrice/Patricia while the boy name is Dustin Credit: Getty

In a Reddit post, the soon-to-be mom shared that she is currently pregnant with her first child.

Apparently, the father of her child has mentioned on multiple occasions that he wants to name the baby after his brother who died when he was younger, and that he has a name picked out for both a boy and a girl.

The woman explained: "The problem is that I absolutely hate both the names he's picked.

"The girl one is honestly ugly and the boy one is just weird, I don't even want to use them as middle names tbh.

"I've asked him multiple times to reconsider or compromise by picking a somewhat similar name but he won't budge because he says he wants to honor his brother's memory, and I understand, but I really wish he would just pick something different."

The distressed woman concluded the post by asking if she was in the wrong.

She also revealed the potential names of the baby: "The girl name is Patrice/Patricia and the boy name is Dustin.

"They're not crazy like 'Banjo Bob' but they're just ugly and I honestly don't like either of them."

People filled the comments section with differing opinions.

"Baby names should always be both parents liking them," one person commented.

With a strong stance, another person said: "It takes two to make a baby so you should have a say in the name.

"Although he has these two names saved for his future children, he should know that there is always a chance the mother of his children will have her own wishes and will need to compromise.

"It is absolutely ridiculous to expect that you’ll just agree to whatever names he had in mind (unless you genuinely like them, which doesn’t seem the case here)."

An opposing user wrote: "You want him to compromise, but you won’t do the same. What’s wrong with just having it as the middle name?"

An additional user tried to reason: "You guys have to agree on the baby name, that’s not up for debate. But let him have the middle name as It still honors his brother’s memory.

"No one cares about the middle name anyway. That way you can have a first name you both want and he still gets his way too.

"Also those names are not that bad. Dustin is just a name and Patricia isn’t bad. There are so many derivatives of it, find one you want."

Comments / 80

Rannie Manswell
2d ago

That's part of "OUR" problem now! Nothing mean anything anymore, people simply do things because they can with little or no regard for anyone else. Why wouldn't anyone want to honor their partner and his brothers memory? "You were given the name Dustin who was your father's brother, your uncle". Sounds a lot better than any name given just because it sounds cute (substance people, substance)!🤦🏾‍♀️

Maude
3d ago

There is nothing wrkng with those names, they could be used as middle names. The mother is showing that she is a selfish, spoiled person who must have their own way. Poor baby if she doesn't grow up.

Tungsten
3d ago

My due date was the same day as my x’s sisters murder years earlier. He wanted the baby named after her. I was creeped out with the thought of my baby being born on the date she was murdered and named after her. Thankfully my baby came early and was a boy and therefore I had an out. My child thankfully has his own identity.

