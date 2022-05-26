ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

2 fugitives with ties to Mobile Co. arrested by U.S. Marshals

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — U.S. Marshals took two men into custody that were featured on WKRG’s Fugitive of the Week segment.

Dereck Michael Robinson surrendered to law enforcement Thursday, May 26. Robinson violated his parole, which stemmed from a 2010 drug conviction in South Alabama. Robinson was featured on the WKRG’S segment which aired May 9 . Robinson was believed to be in the west Mobile area. Robinson later surrendered to U.S. Marshals after law enforcement was tipped off about his whereabouts.

Kelvin Robinson surrendered to U.S. Marshalls Monday, May 23. Robinson contacted U.S. Marshals after he was wanted for being a convicted felon possessing a firearm. Kelvin Robinson was featured on WKRG’S fugitive of the week segment which aired May 23 . Kelvin Robinson was believed to have ties to Prichard prior to his surrender.

