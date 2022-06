Kalamazoo College baseball players Blake Bean, Spencer Baldwin and Doug Propson were awarded All-Region honors from D3baseball.com on Tuesday. These three are the first Hornets to earn D3baseball.com All-Region honors since Ryan Orr's selection in 2018. Bean and Propson earned ABCA All-Region honors last season. Bean, a senior from Farmington...

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO