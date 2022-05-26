UNM football to play on national TV eight times in 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos will be on national television eight times for the 2022 college football season. The Mountain West announced the television schedule for the season, with the University of New Mexico appearing on CBS Sports Network six times and the Fox family of networks twice.

In addition to the television schedule, it was also announced that four of the Lobos games have been moved from Saturday to Friday. Two home games and two road games made the switch, starting with the first conference home game now being played on Friday, September 9.

