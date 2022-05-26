ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

Lloyd Allen, Sr.

By Tyrone Tony Reed Jr.
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur beloved Daddy, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather, Lloyd Allen, Sr., went to be with the Lord Monday May 23, 2022. He is preceded in death by parents Henry and Polly Ann Allen and many brothers and sisters. He is also preceded in death by the love of his life, Robbie Ray...

