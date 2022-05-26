ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Man performs wedding ceremony for son, daughter-in-law while in ICU

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYGzl_0frcOK2900

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Joseph Marotta hoped to perform his son’s wedding ceremony until a recent health setback put him in the Intensive Care Unit at Mission Health Hospital in Asheville.

His son, Derrick Marotta is engaged to Caylea Lautner, but the two had no plans to get married Thursday.

However, with a change in circumstance, Lautner put on a wedding dress and made her way down the “aisle” to her soon-to-be father-in-law’s bedside where Derrick Marotta was waiting.

Joseph Marotta performed the wedding ceremony while seated in his hospital bed.

When asked about all the staff had done to make the wedding possible, Derrick Marotta said, “This is the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me.”

The hospital staff created a wedding with decorations, cake and music.

Editor’s Note: The name of the bride has been changed to reflect the correct name.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway in Anderson Co., 1 injured

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was injured in a Sunday night shooting in Anderson County. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Simpson Road at 7:45 p.m. for a shooting. When deputies arrived they said they located a man that was shot at least once and taken to a hospital. […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Georgia man dies in crash in Oconee Co.

Editor’s Note: The age of the victim has been changed to reflect the correct age. OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Saturday morning in Walhalla. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:05 a.m. on South Highway 11. According to troopers, a 2016 pickup truck was traveling […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Society
deltanews.tv

Family Dollar Robbed at Gunpoint in Greenville

Armed robbery at a local business today. It happened this afternoon at the Family Dollar store on Harvey Street in Greenville. Sources at the scene tell us a tall, dark skinned man entered the store and was about to buy an orange pop when he pulled out a gun and demanded the cashier to give him all the money in the safe. He told her to put the money in a bag, then he walked out and got in a vehicle. The cashier said she had seen the man before coming in and out of the store. She believes he was scouting and planning the robbery. No one was hurt, but police are still looking for the robber.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Icu#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Carolina

Man arrested for kidnapping woman, dragging her in the woods, deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested on multiple kidnapping and domestic violence charges, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Joseph Caleb Owens of Wellington Road was arrested on Thursday, May 26, with two counts of domestic violence first degree and kidnapping as well as one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
WALHALLA, SC
WRBL News 3

South Carolina magistrate suspended for improper emails

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has suspended a Chester County magistrate for six months for improperly using her judicial email account. The Justices said Chester County Magistrate Angel Catina Underwood eroded public trust by using her email to help her husband write a disciplinary order on a sheriff’s office employee and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
FOX Carolina

Missing children found in Anderson County, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two siblings who went missing Tuesday have been found. Deputies said the pair were last seen at an address on Roper Road near Wren Elementary. The children were later found and are safe.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
SCDNReports

South Carolina Deputies Shoot Armed Woman

South Carolina Investigates Officer Involved ShootingSCDN Graphics Dept. Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Laurens County involving Laurens County deputies and an armed woman that resulted in the woman, Kalah Shannon Gary, 26, being shot.
thejournalonline.com

Four killed in Highway 81 collision

Hopewell fire chief Andy Ginn works to extricate the driver of a vehicle after a head on collision on Highway 81 Friday afternoon. It happened north of Hopewell Road. Two sport utility vehicles collided killing the driver of one and three people in the other. Several others were injured. Medshore ambulance service, several QRV’s, and a medical helicopter responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Eight charged following joint investigation with DNR and SLED

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said eight people were recently charged with a variety of crimes. Deputies said they worked with The State Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Natural Resources to surveil areas of the County where criminal activity had allegedly been happening. After their investigation, the following suspects were charged and taken into custody.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy