INTERVIEW: School safety in CNY

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. Many state and county parks and beaches officially open for the season. Jamesville Beach Park in Onondaga County can be added back to the list. It’s the first time the beach has been open for swimming since the beginning of the pandemic.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Memorial day weekend for many means spending time with family and friends, enjoying the weather, and in some cases, traveling to do so. However, with the rise in gas prices over the past year, many have had to alter their travel plans. “Vacations are probably...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 8 to May 14, 2022. Two restaurants failed their inspections: the popular Modern Malt on South Clinton Street and the popular Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant in the mall. Both had at least one critical violation, and Modern Malt had 13 violations. You can see the details of the infractions below.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Saturday night, Syracuse firefighters responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Palmer Avenue near Sterling Avenue. Just after 10:45, more than 40 firefighters responded to a two-and-a-half story home in flames. Crews were fighting the flames for more than an hour...
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Camillus brought back the longest running Memorial Day Parade in Onondaga County on Monday. However, organizers were faced with some challenges. “Camillus for decades has always been a very patriotic town, and so we enjoy doing it,” says Don Laxton, parade committee chairman. However,...
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The heat and humidity isn’t budging just yet. It could even be a few degrees hotter than yesterday. As many head back to work and school it remains very hot and is more humid with highs warming to near 90 under more hazy sunshine. It’s also going to probably be a breezier day too.
(WSYR-TV) — Memorial Day weekend is meant to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their country. Many Americans, including those in Central New York, choose to spend that time with family and friends. And while that many people host BBQs, some head to many water ways of CNY. NewsChannel 9 went to the Seneca River in Baldwinsville and Wright’s Landing in Oswego to catch those taking advantage of the great weather this Memorial Day weekend.
BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Many businesses were hit hard during the pandemic, some have had to close because they couldn’t get the staff. But one bar and grill in Brewerton says business is better than ever. Dailey’s Pour House was open all Memorial Day Weekend. Owner Kevin Dailey says they...
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Memorial Day is a day to recognize and remember our fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. In Waterloo, its significance is felt even stronger as the village is the official birthplace of Memorial Day. After a two year hiatus due to the...
(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police are looking for information about Sunday morning shooting on the city’s north side. SPD says they responded to a shots fired call around 10:50 a.m. at the 300 block of Oak St where they found a bullet casing. Not too long after they say a 26-year-old man arrived at St. Joseph’s Hospital by car with gunshot wounds to his legs. He is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you ever wondered why some places are named what they are in Central New York? Maybe you finished watching this video where people (hilariously) failed to pronounce Skaneateles, or maybe you were enjoying a walk around Cazenovia Lake and wondered — where the heck did this name come from? It turns out there’s a rhyme and a reason, and we are here to tell you why!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and NewsChannel 9 is paying tribute to members of the AAPI community making a difference here in Central New York. This week on “Asian Americans Standing Strong,” NewsChannel 9 is featuring Solon Quinn. From when...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Cortland baseball team beat Auburn 9-1 in the Section III Class A final. The Purple Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third inning and never let up. Cortland will face Averill Park of Section II this Thursday at Onondaga Community College.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – “I’m capable of doing hard things.” That’s the lesson learned by Becca Cook, an Elmira College graduate of 2020. She faced the full force of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago but said she’s come out stronger because of it.
Syracuse, NY – (SYRACUSE METS) The Syracuse Mets had four extra-base hits, including two home runs, on Sunday night but fell to the Rochester Red Wings, 7-3, on a Memorial Day Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium in front of an announced crowd of 7,022. The Red Wings won five of six games in the series.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Jamesville-DeWitt softball team fell to New Hartford 11-6 in the Section III Class A semifinal Sunday. New Hartford will take on Auburn this Wednesday in the Section III Class A final.
(WSYR-TV) — World famous actor and Central New York Native Richard Gere was in town this past weekend to help his father celebrate his 100th birthday. Gere, who was spotted at Pastabilities Sunday, graduated from North Syracuse High School (now Cicero-North Syracuse High School) in 1967. “Richard Gere came...
