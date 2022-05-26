Texas school shooting: President Biden, first lady to visit Uvalde on Sunday

UVALDE, Texas — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday.

In a tweet, President Biden says they will be traveling to “grieve with the community that lost 21 lives in the horrific elementary school shooting,” which occurred on Tuesday.

President Biden released a statement Tuesday evening following the shooting, hoping he would never have to “do this again.”

“Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, innocent second, third, fourth graders. And how many scores of little children who witnessed what happened see their friends die as if they’re on a battlefield, for God’s sake. They’ll live with it the rest of their lives,” President Biden said in the statement.

Sen. Ted Cruz paid his condolences at Robb Elementary School on Thursday according to SATX.

The Washington Post says Cruz also attended a vigil Wednesday evening for the 19 students and two teachers who were killed in the shooting.

Sen. John Cornyn donated blood on Wednesday, according to a tweet. He says he also met with local leaders and spoke with law enforcement as they continue their investigation.

Duchess Meghan Markle, according to People Magazine, visited a memorial for the victims and left flowers at a cross for a 10-year-old named Uziyah Garcia. The memorial was set up outside the Uvalde County Courthouse.

Photos: Meghan Markle, Uvalde residents pay tribute to Texas shooting victims Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site, Thursday, May 26, 2022, for the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

