SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after getting shot in a bathroom inside a Springfield nightclub Sunday night. Police said the shooting happened at Saga Night Club on Worthington Street. Friends of the victim, whose identity has not yet been made public, told Western Mass News that they made music with the victim and that this is not only a shock to them, but also people in Springfield who knew him.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO