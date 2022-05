U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hydraulics and Hydrology officials forecast Great Lakes water levels to continue a seasonal rise. Keith Kompoltowicz, who is Chief of the Watershed Hydrology Section in Detroit, told Seehafer News, “Currently on Lake Michigan we’re still above the long term average. Our period of record goes back to 1918, so we are in the neighborhood of about 10 inches above the long-term average for this time of year. And that’s about two feet lower than the record highs we saw in 2020.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO