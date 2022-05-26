ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Collierville to host active shooter training Friday

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4262U1_0frcM6pe00

A year ago, Collierville first responders went through an active training exercise on how to deal with an active shooter situation.

Within months, they had a first-hand experience of putting the training into action as they responded to the deadly Sept. 23 shooting at the Kroger store on New Byhalia Road.

So, it makes sense to continue the training Friday morning at Collierville High School.

Although the exercise was planned some months ago, the timing on the heels of the Uvalde, Texas shooting this week, and with the Kroger shooting a recent memory, the training becomes important. In the days following the Kroger incident that left one customer and the gunman dead, Police Chief Dale Lane often noted the benefits of active shooter training months earlier.

“Last year, we had a huge training scenario,” Maj. David Townsend of Collierville Police said this week. “We made a few mistakes and learned from those mistakes.”

Collierville fire and police personnel will train in the morning; other area agencies will participate in the afternoon.

Townsend said the training has been on the calendar for months, and it is not a reaction to the Tuesday shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

But the Texas case was only another reminder of how first responders must prepare for such incidents.

“Based on the tragedy that happened this week in Texas, it is definitely going to give us perspective to hone our skills, but we want to ensure the public this is a practice event,” Townsend said. “The last time you saw the mass of those (police and fire) cars was Sept. 23. We are always preparing.”

In addition to many emergency vehicles at the high school Friday morning, other personnel and equipment will be on the scene as if it were a real incident.

Townsend said there will be multiple scenarios for personnel to handle. The gym may provide one opportunity, while a classroom or the garage provides others.

Many officers went through the drill last year, although a few new ones have joined since then. While it will benefit the new officers, it also helps the seasoned officers freshen their skill set.

The goal is for nearly every officer to go through the training. Retiring Fire Chief Buddy Billings said the hope is that the skills learned are never used, but he recognizes the training is necessary. The fire and police worked together on Sept. 23 and practicing together benefits both departments.

“It keeps us in tune and on our toes,” he said. “In light of the events of this past week, it goes to show as bad as you don’t like to think about those things, you have to train for those things. You have to stay on top of your game, and you do that by training.”

The last day of classes was earlier this week, although some teachers will be present Friday for the training. Jeff Jones, Collierville Schools assistant superintendent, said those educators will assist with registration, but they may act as victims or witnesses as part of the training.

Additionally, school district administration will observe and participate in some debriefing afterward.

“This was a proactive and not reactive exercise,” Jones said. “The timing was just coincidental with the event in Texas.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Collierville, TN
Collierville, TN
Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Shooter Training#Texas Shooting#Kroger#Collierville High School#Collierville Police#Robb Elementary School
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy