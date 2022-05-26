Collierville to host active shooter training Friday

A year ago, Collierville first responders went through an active training exercise on how to deal with an active shooter situation.

Within months, they had a first-hand experience of putting the training into action as they responded to the deadly Sept. 23 shooting at the Kroger store on New Byhalia Road.

So, it makes sense to continue the training Friday morning at Collierville High School.

Although the exercise was planned some months ago, the timing on the heels of the Uvalde, Texas shooting this week, and with the Kroger shooting a recent memory, the training becomes important. In the days following the Kroger incident that left one customer and the gunman dead, Police Chief Dale Lane often noted the benefits of active shooter training months earlier.

“Last year, we had a huge training scenario,” Maj. David Townsend of Collierville Police said this week. “We made a few mistakes and learned from those mistakes.”

Collierville fire and police personnel will train in the morning; other area agencies will participate in the afternoon.

Townsend said the training has been on the calendar for months, and it is not a reaction to the Tuesday shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

But the Texas case was only another reminder of how first responders must prepare for such incidents.

“Based on the tragedy that happened this week in Texas, it is definitely going to give us perspective to hone our skills, but we want to ensure the public this is a practice event,” Townsend said. “The last time you saw the mass of those (police and fire) cars was Sept. 23. We are always preparing.”

In addition to many emergency vehicles at the high school Friday morning, other personnel and equipment will be on the scene as if it were a real incident.

Townsend said there will be multiple scenarios for personnel to handle. The gym may provide one opportunity, while a classroom or the garage provides others.

Many officers went through the drill last year, although a few new ones have joined since then. While it will benefit the new officers, it also helps the seasoned officers freshen their skill set.

The goal is for nearly every officer to go through the training. Retiring Fire Chief Buddy Billings said the hope is that the skills learned are never used, but he recognizes the training is necessary. The fire and police worked together on Sept. 23 and practicing together benefits both departments.

“It keeps us in tune and on our toes,” he said. “In light of the events of this past week, it goes to show as bad as you don’t like to think about those things, you have to train for those things. You have to stay on top of your game, and you do that by training.”

The last day of classes was earlier this week, although some teachers will be present Friday for the training. Jeff Jones, Collierville Schools assistant superintendent, said those educators will assist with registration, but they may act as victims or witnesses as part of the training.

Additionally, school district administration will observe and participate in some debriefing afterward.

“This was a proactive and not reactive exercise,” Jones said. “The timing was just coincidental with the event in Texas.”