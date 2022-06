Members of the Vineyard community marked Memorial Day with a parade to honor all those who have died in service to the country. The parade began at the American Legion Post 257 in Vineyard Haven and concluded in Oak Grove Cemetery. Local veterans, police officers, firemen, members of American Legion auxiliary, representatives of the Dukes County Sheriff’s Honor Guard and Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts all marched together to commemorate the holiday.

DUKES COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO