Uvalde, TX

Husband of Slain Uvalde Teacher Dies of Heart Attack After Dropping Off Flowers at Her Memorial

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
The family of Irma Garcia — one of the two teachers who sacrificed their lives to save their students at the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde , Texas — is now also mourning the loss of another family member. Garcia’s husband, Joe, died Thursday of a heart attack, minutes after dropping off flowers at her memorial, The New York Times reports.

“Extremely heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief,” wrote John Martinez, Garcia’s nephew, on Twitter. “I truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling. Please pray for our family. God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy.”

He “pretty much just fell over,” Martinez told T he Times . “I’m really in shock right now.”

Martinez described Joe and Irma as “high school sweethearts” in a tweet. The couple shared four children, ages 23, 19, 15, and 13. “No child should have to go through this,” Martinez wrote. “My heart breaks for them.”

The family of the Garcia couple launched a GoFundMe to cover the funeral expenses of Irma, and later updated it to include Joe. They’ve raised nearly $100,000.

“I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart,” wrote the couple’s family on GoFundMe. “Losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear.”

Another family member of Garcia wrote , “Tio Joe i really hope you tell tia how we were all looking for her. i heard your voice one last time. i’m so sorry.”

“These two will make anyone feel loved no matter what,” tweeted a third family member, sharing a photo of the couple. “They have the purest hearts ever I love you sm tia and tio please be with me every step of the way.”

Following the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults, Garcia was identified as one of the victims. She worked as a fourth grade teacher at Robb Elementary during her entire 23-year teaching career.

“She sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom,” Joey Martinez, another one of Garcia’s nephews, tweeted. “She died a HERO. She was loved by many and will truly be missed.”

The GoFundMe described Irma as someone who “would literally do anything for anybody,” and who “loved her classroom kids.”

disaffected liberal
4d ago

Regardless of what some people may tell you. Thoughts and prayers really do wonders. our Father who are in heaven hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come thy will be done on Earth as it is in heaven. give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us and lead us not into temptation but deliver Us from evil. Father we pray that you reach out your hand to those affected by this tragedy. we pray that those children that was taken away from us so young will reside with you in heaven. We we pray for the families of the adults that were killed. we pray give our leader and the citizens of this country the ability to make sure this type of atrocity never happens again. and we all said amen.

Sandra M Brown-Miller
4d ago

Omg!! Horrible tragedy. He could not bear to be without his wife!! His love. RIP together in heaven. Bless the children left behind...may they get through this together.

AP_000276.3d3e006a5f754221b616ced05c27b1e6.0436
4d ago

This is so heartbreaking to read. True love is real 🫶🏼 Lord protect all those who are mourning a lost one in this sad tragedy. Lord protect our children and let your will be done🙌🏽🙌🏽

