Dragon Ball Super is nearing the full launch of its next major feature film through theaters across Japan in just a couple of weeks, and has released a new promo showcasing more characters popping up in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero such as Bulma, Majin Buu, and more! This upcoming film will not only be the first fully CG animated project in the anime franchise, but it will be the first new anime entry in quite a while. This means fans will be reuniting with many of their favorites for the first time in years, and many of them will be getting some brand new looks for the occasion.

