Click here to read the full article. Liam Gallagher is on track for his fourth post-Oasis U.K. No. 1, with C’Mon You Know (Warner Records). The Manchester singer leads the midweek chart with his third and latest solo album, and he’s poised to dethrone Harry Styles in the process, as Harry’s House (Columbia) dips 1-2. Gallagher already has chart crowns with 2017’s As You Were, 2019’s Why Me? Why Not and 2020’s live effort MTV Unplugged, and, with Oasis, a perfect seven No. 1s from seven studio albums. If C’Mon You Know holds its ground when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published Friday,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO