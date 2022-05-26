'No one better' than Susan Rice to lead gun effort, White House says, not VP

Bob Fortini
4d ago
So Rice is finally coming out of the shadows. She been lurking in the background pulling Biden's strings along with Obama since the beginning.
think for yourself
4d ago
well everyone knows that Obama is running and show so he does and would want Susan Rice. and we also know that Kamala Harris should be given no jobs to do just let her keep cackling
Woke YT
4d ago
“Bowe Bergdahl served with HONOR and DISTINCTION”- Obama’s National Security Adviser for FOUR Years, Susan Rice. Bergdahl deserted his post, joined the enemy and our soldiers died looking for him. 😡🇺🇸MAGA
‘One of the worst tweets in history’: Obama compares George Floyd to Uvalde shooting
Former President Barack Obama is facing online scrutiny after mentioning George Floyd amid grief concerning the Texas elementary school shooting.
Jan. 6 investigators found evidence they cannot ignore, says reporter
Jan. 6 congressional investigators found evidence "they simply cannot ignore," which explains a wave of subpoenas against GOP lawmakers this week, a reporter said Friday.
Robb Elementary teacher propped door open prior to shooting: Officials
The Uvalde school shooter may have entered Robb Elementary through a door that was propped open by a teacher at the school, law enforcement revealed Friday.
Ron DeSantis says he would never attend a White House Correspondents' Dinner with a 'cabal' of 'reviled' people
"I think it just shows you why that cabal of people in DC, New York, are so reviled by so many Americans," he said. As president, Trump didn't attend either.
The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows
The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Democrats praise Biden on CBS, ABC and CNN for ‘very good job:’ Doing well ‘by any metric’ except inflation
Democrats applauded President Joe Biden during appearances on CBS, ABC and CNN on Sunday, with one saying, "By any metric, with the exception of inflation, this country has moved forward under his leadership," as Biden's approval rating hit a new low on Friday. ABC's "This Week" guest host Martha Raddatz...
White House won't confirm new book saying Biden adviser called White people 'incredibly racist'
FIRST ON FOX: The White House would not confirm an excerpt from a new book saying one of President Biden's 2020 campaign advisers called White people "incredibly racist." Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the excerpt from the upcoming book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future" by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin. They write that one of the president’s advisers made the claim in relation to Biden's decision about making now-Vice President Kamala Harris his running mate.
We Can’t Believe This News About Sarah Palin’s Finances That Just Leaked—This Can’t Be Real!
It’s just been revealed that Sarah Palin – who is now running for Congress – reportedly earned more from making videos on Cameo last year than she would have made in Congress. Woah! According to reports, the 58-year-old former Alaska Republican governor revealed in a new financial disclosure form that she made over $211,000 from the online service whereby celebs can send personalized video messages to members of the public for a fee, which is apparently over $37,500 more than the annual salary of a House member.
Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead
Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
WIBC.com
Psaki Gives Jaw-Dropping Response When Asked About Canceling Student Loan Debt
Inflation is at a 40-year high. Americans are struggling to put fuel in their tanks and food on their tables. The median price of a single-family home is $375K. And mortgage rates? They just skyrocketed past 6% for a 30-year fixed, but you’ll need stellar credit to get that rate.
Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned
Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
Lindsey Graham says most Democrats would 'jump out the window' if they had to vote on Medicare for All
Graham urged Sanders to hold a vote on his signature policy idea, betting Democrats would splinter on single-payer healthcare.
Leo Terrell: It’s Extremely Offensive That President Biden Is Already Politicizing The Tragic School Shooting In Uvalde
Civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to share his reaction to President Biden calling for more gun control in the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. “Let’s be honest. There is no attempt...
Who May Be Excluded From President Biden's Student Loan Cancellation Plan
While the plan will provide relief for millions, many borrowers won't see any.
Kamala Harris slammed over report she refused to appear in student debt video with Biden: ‘Team player’
Critics slammed Vice President Kamala Harris after Politico's "West Wing Playbook" revealed the vice president reportedly opted to not appear with President Joe Biden in a video about student debt forgiveness. "The vice president has been increasingly wary of becoming part of the public face of the administration’s response," Playbook...
Inside Karine Jean-Pierre & Suzanne Malveaux’s relationship as Jen Psaki’s press sec replacement & CNN star raise child
THE White House’s newest press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre is set to replace the incumbent Jen Psaki on May 13, becoming the first Black woman and lesbian to hold the position. The French-born activist is currently in a relationship with CNN anchor Suzanne Malveaux, with whom she shares an adopted...
Daily Beast
Lee Greenwood, After Canceling NRA Appearance, Drops Bomb on Fox News: ‘That Weapon Killed Kids!’
Lee Greenwood, the staple of Trump rallies and the most prominent musician to pull out the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Texas, told Fox News on Friday that his conscience would not allow him to perform at the event in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. Greenwood...
Sussman Trial proves Hillary Clinton perpetrated 'massive fraud', should be 'banned from Twitter': Taibbi
After revelations from the ongoing Michael Sussman trial, former Rolling Stone reporter Matt Taibbi asked an obvious question Friday in his Substack article titled, "Shouldn't Hillary Clinton Be Banned From Twitter Now?" Taibbi’s piece asked why the revelation that Clinton herself facilitated the start of the media’s Russia collusion hoax...
Washington Examiner
Top Biden adviser and former congressman resigns from White House post
Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, is resigning from his position Wednesday and will likely begin consulting for the Democratic National Committee heading into the midterm elections. Richmond represented Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District prior to joining the administration...
