Uvalde, TX

'No one better' than Susan Rice to lead gun effort, White House says, not VP

By Katherine Doyle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Comments / 77

Bob Fortini
4d ago

So Rice is finally coming out of the shadows. She been lurking in the background pulling Biden's strings along with Obama since the beginning.

Reply(3)
112
think for yourself
4d ago

well everyone knows that Obama is running and show so he does and would want Susan Rice. and we also know that Kamala Harris should be given no jobs to do just let her keep cackling

Reply
67
Woke YT
4d ago

“Bowe Bergdahl served with HONOR and DISTINCTION”- Obama’s National Security Adviser for FOUR Years, Susan Rice. Bergdahl deserted his post, joined the enemy and our soldiers died looking for him. 😡🇺🇸MAGA

Reply(1)
44
