Dodgers to retire number 14 for Hall of Famer Gil Hodges

By Matt Snyder
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers are going to retire number 14, in honor of Hall of Famer Gil Hodges, in a pre-game ceremony on June 4, the team announced Thursday. "When you mention all-time greats in Dodger history, Gil Hodges is among the finest to ever don Dodger blue," said Dodgers president and CEO...

