For the fourth time in program history and first time since 1995, Tennessee claimed the SEC Baseball Tournament title Sunday after four consecutive wins in Hoover, Alabama. The top-ranked Vols capped off their perfect week in Hoover with an 8-5 win over Florida in the tournament’s championship game. Over the course of four wins at the SEC Tournament, Tennessee never trailed—outscoring Vanderbilt, LSU, Kentucky and Florida by a combined score of 35-10.

HOOVER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO