Premier League

Report: Manchester United Is Interested In Signing Midfielder Joao Gomes From Brazilian Side Flamengo

By Saul Escudero
 4 days ago

According to reports, it was claimed that Manchester United is interested in Midfielder Joao Gomes from Brazilian side Flamengo.

According to reports, it was claimed that Manchester United is interested in Midfielder Joao Gomes from Brazilian side Flamengo.

Initially this was a rumour around media that was not really backed up by anyone, but today an update about this player came up again regarding a run for him.

A fun fact about Joao Gomes is that he is one of the midfielders who are currently overperforming Andreas Pereira thus, stealing his spot in the Flamengo starting eleven.

Another fact is that, the young star has been playing more minutes than the Manchester United loanee.

The club from Rio de Janeiro even had a deal to sign Pereira for 10 million euros this summer, and are now expected to give up on it due to the big investment in a player who hasn’t met their expectations.

According to claims from Brazilian outlet Rubro News channel : Journalist Julio Miguel Neto confirms Manchester United are sending scouts to watch Gomes in action for Flamengo.

He stated that two officials are expected to be in Rio de Janeiro in the coming weeks to watch the midfielder in person.

