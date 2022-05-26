ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River Falls, WI

Heartland Montessori gets new head of school

River Falls Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVER FALLS – Caitlin O’Connor has been named the Head of School for Heartland Montessori in River Falls. Heartland Montessori will reopen in the fall after being closed since December. O'Connor taught at a Montessori in Madison before taking the position at Heartland. “I loved it, it...

www.riverfallsjournal.com

River Falls Journal

Reconnecting with the Fresh Art Tour

Local grandparents and great grandparents talked of meandering gravel roads and 30-mile trips that took all day. They may have walked three miles to school, uphill both ways, and sledded bluffside roads in winter with no boots… Really?. The Wisconsin Legislature wanted to make sure you can travel there:...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
River Falls Journal

Memorial Day program held at Greenwood Cemetery

RIVER FALLS – The American Legion Post 121 held a Memorial Day program at Greenwood Cemetery on May 30. The program began with the Post 121 Honor Guard posting Colors. Each flag with a different military branch was represented during the posting. Post 121 Commander Melissa Hildebrandt took the...
RIVER FALLS, WI
fox9.com

Randolph holds memorial for Eli Hart

Randolph, a small town in Dakota County, is where 6-year-old Eli Hart felt great love, living there with a foster family for just under a year. It’s also the place where his father, Tory Hart, and Hart’s fiancé, Josie Josephson, made memories with Eli. The community held a memorial service for the boy.
River Falls Journal

Memorial Day observed in New Richmond

Members of American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80 and VFW Post 10818 New Richmond/St. Croix County teamed up to provide Memorial Day services at a number of locations in the area. American Legion Post 80 veteran Loren Barnes coordinated the programs that included recognition of veterans who had died in the...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
River Falls Journal

LETTER: Squirrel shot in River Falls

Is it legal to shoot animals in the city of River Falls?. The day after Mother's Day near the alley behind Seventh Street just north of Pine Street, I found a dead squirrel with a round bullet-size hole in him/her. There are children and pets in the area, and I...
RIVER FALLS, WI
fox9.com

Tornado risk sends Memorial Day campers packing

Just outside of Hudson, Wisconsin at Willow River State Park, plenty of campers were packing up early to avoid any risk. “Everything is metal and canvas so you don’t know what’s going to fall and break your stuff or what’s really safe. I don’t even know where the shelters are or if there are shelters in this area.”
HUDSON, WI
Bring Me The News

Threats involving 2 students at West St. Paul middle school

A threat was made from one student to another in an isolated incident at a West St. Paul middle school on Wednesday. West St. Paul Police say the threats were made toward a student at Heritage E-Stem Magnet Middle School during the school day. The students involved in the incident, along with their parents, have been cooperating with authorities in the investigation.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
River Falls Journal

Mary Weisenbeck

Mary Lou (Schmitt) Weisenbeck, age 88, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mary Lou, as she was commonly called in her youth, was born at home in Pierce county on the family farm on May 3, 1934 to Thomas and Uella (Manor) Schmitt. She was a premie baby that had strength of spirit which followed her all her life. In high school she met the love of her life, Lawrence Weisenbeck. They married on April 25, 1956 and had 66 years of beautiful marriage. They bought a farm south of Durand, where they had six children. In 1970 they moved to New Richmond. Although Mary Lou did work right out of high school, she considered being a wife and mother her first priority. She was the household manager in all aspects. She could make a dollar go a long way. To help with finances she sewed many of the girl’s dresses, sometimes using dresses she had worn to create something brand new. She also sewed baton twirler costumes for the New Richmond Marching Band, along with several bridesmaid’s dresses, and eventually her daughter’s wedding dress. In addition, she crocheted and knitted (remember the jibbers?), did counted cross stitch (oh the Christmas ornaments she made) and mended and mended. Because her children were important to her, she became involved in the activities they were active in. Mary was seen chaperoning whenever there were trips that involved her children. She was a disciplinarian that instilled good work ethics in all of her children. All of them have succeeded in their chosen professions, and as good parents. Through it all, she kept a spic and span house.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Why People Leave Money On Headstones at Minnesota Cemeteries

According to KROC News, Rochester’s annual Memorial Day program is happening today at 10:00 AM for the first time in several years. The gathering is being held at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. Nearly 30 veteran organizations, law enforcement agencies, and other community groups will take part in the. Whether...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
River Falls Journal

Donald Alwin

Oct. 8, 1937 - May 6, 2022. RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Donald Alwin, 84, River Falls, formerly Baldwin, Wis., died Friday, May 6, in Comforts of Home. A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 3, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in River Falls. A gathering will be from 3-5 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Memorials are preferred to the family.
RIVER FALLS, WI
fox9.com

Severe weather threat sends Memorial Day campers home early

HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - The threat of severe weather is putting a damper on many people’s holiday weekend plans, as the risk of damaging hail and high winds was forecast throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin Sunday evening. Just outside of Hudson, Wisconsin at Willow River State Park, plenty...
HUDSON, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Explore a Giant Cave an Hour From Owatonna

I love caves. They are so cool. You can feel a bit like a professional explorer when checking these things out. You don't have to drive too far to see a giant cave system here in Minnesota. Mystery Cave is located in Preston, Minnesota which is about 3 hours from...
OWATONNA, MN
River Falls Journal

Three games to watch: State tournament action heating up

Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond will compete at the Division 1 sectional in Wausau and St. Croix Central will be at the Division 2 sectional in Antigo. The top two teams, and the top three individuals who are not members of qualifying teams, will advance to the WIAA State Tournament June 6-7 at the Blackwolf Run Meadows Course in Kohler.
fox9.com

Sunbather found on elementary school roof was 'trying to tan and relax'

SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man found sunbathing on the roof of an elementary school in Savage, Minnesota told police he was trying to get a tan and relax by reading a book. The Savage Police Department received a report of a suspicious person on the roof of Redtail Ridge Elementary School at 1:19 p.m. Friday, May 27. The officers made contact with the sunbather, issued him a citation and trespassed him from the property.
SAVAGE, MN
fox9.com

Lighting may be responsible for 2 fires in northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Lightning strikes may be the cause of two fires across the state of Minnesota as storms rolled through on Sunday. The first incident was reported in Polk County, Minnesota shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Fire crews responded to a fire in an outbuilding on a property off 330th Avenue SW in Climax, Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Video: Emerald ash borer spread across Minnesota continues to accelerate

Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Businessman Fatally Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester area businessman has died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash. An obituary posted by the Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Kasson says 67-year-old Joel Bigelow died Friday after the Rochester man was injured in a crash near the town of Wasioja. Dodge County authorities have yet to release any information about the incident.
ROCHESTER, MN

